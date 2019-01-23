GAME RECAP

Impact player

Iggy Brazdeikis, Michigan

The 6-7 freshman forward scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to go with 11 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

30.9 Time left in the game when Michigan started its last possession.

22:43 Amount of time the Gophers held the lead against the No. 5 team in the country.

43-33 Gophers rebounding edge against the Wolverines, including 20 from Jordan Murphy and Eric Curry in the starting frontcourt.

MARCUS FULLER