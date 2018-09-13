Watching the game or going to it? Here's all of the information for following Saturday's Gophers-Miami of Ohio game. If Minnesota wins, it will start Big Ten play next week with a 3-0 record in nonconference games.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: BTN

Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network

Buy tickets from the Gophers ticket office here.

Resale tickets on StubHub and Ticket King

Scouting report: Get to know Miami of Ohio

Parking, tailgating and traffic information

Public transportation information 

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Antoine Winfield Jr.

Team statistics: Gophers | Miami

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Miami

Latest Miami news and national rankings

Latest Gophers news and national rankings

Coach P. J. Fleck

College football scoreboard and schedule

Big Ten scoreboard and schedule