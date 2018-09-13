Watching the game or going to it? Here's all of the information for following Saturday's Gophers-Miami of Ohio game. If Minnesota wins, it will start Big Ten play next week with a 3-0 record in nonconference games.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network
