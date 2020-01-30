7 p.m. vs. Nebraska • 96.7-FM

U needs to slow Cain in rematch

Gophers update: Minnesota has lost two straight since a road victory at Purdue and has lost seven of nine in the Big Ten. The last two losses have come by 10 points or more, including a 65-52 loss at Indiana on Monday. Minnesota lost 72-58 at Nebraska on Jan. 4 when the Gophers were outrebounded 50-38 and watched Nebraska hit 10 of 19 three-pointers. The Gophers have yet to win at home in Big Ten Conference play (0-4), with those losses coming by an average of four points. Freshman G Jasmine Powell started the game in Indiana, played 40 minutes and led the team with 15 points. She has scored in double figures three straight games. Senior C Taiye Bello has averaged 10 points and 12 rebounds her past three games.

Huskers update: Starting with that Jan. 4 victory over Minnesota, Nebraska has gone 4-3, including a one-point win at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Huskers, 5-4 in conference, are 4-1 at home in Big Ten play, 1-3 on the road. Junior C Kate Cain had season highs with 19 points and 15 rebounds in Nebraska’s win over the Gophers. Sr. G Hannah Whitish had 17 in that game, hitting five of eight three-pointers. Sophomore Sam Haiby also had 17, going 3-for-5 on three-pointers.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD