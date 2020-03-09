GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers

The sophomore finished with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 8-for-11 from beyond the arc.

By the numbers

32 Assists by the Gophers (11 of them by Marcus Carr), tying the school record set in 2017.

18 Three-pointers by the Gophers, breaking the team record for three-pointers in a game of 16 that was set vs. Michigan State in 2001.

8 The program record for threes in a game. Kalscheur is now tied with Blake Hoffarber and Malik Smith.

16 Nebraska’s losing streak.

MARCUS FULLER