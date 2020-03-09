GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers
The sophomore finished with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 8-for-11 from beyond the arc.
By the numbers
32 Assists by the Gophers (11 of them by Marcus Carr), tying the school record set in 2017.
18 Three-pointers by the Gophers, breaking the team record for three-pointers in a game of 16 that was set vs. Michigan State in 2001.
8 The program record for threes in a game. Kalscheur is now tied with Blake Hoffarber and Malik Smith.
16 Nebraska’s losing streak.
MARCUS FULLER
