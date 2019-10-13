OFFENSIVE MVP

Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

After barely playing in the past three games after a noncontact leg injury from practice, Ibrahim returned for a three-touchdown performance. He gained 84 yards on 15 carries.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Kamal Martin, Gophers

The senior linebacker amassed 10 tackles in the first half alone. He finished with a game-high 15 tackles.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Games it took for the Gophers to become bowl-eligible this season.

111 Minutes, plus 27 seconds, the Gophers defense went without allowing an offensive touchdown.

2003 The last time the Gophers started the season 6-0.