OFFENSIVE MVP
Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers
After barely playing in the past three games after a noncontact leg injury from practice, Ibrahim returned for a three-touchdown performance. He gained 84 yards on 15 carries.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Kamal Martin, Gophers
The senior linebacker amassed 10 tackles in the first half alone. He finished with a game-high 15 tackles.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Games it took for the Gophers to become bowl-eligible this season.
111 Minutes, plus 27 seconds, the Gophers defense went without allowing an offensive touchdown.
2003 The last time the Gophers started the season 6-0.
