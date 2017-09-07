BIG TEN

POWER RANKINGS

Randy Johnson ranks ’em:

1. Ohio State (1-0): Though pushed, the Buckeyes still beat Indiana by 28 points. Schedule stiffens with visit from No. 5 Oklahoma.

2. Penn State (1-0): Saquon Barkley lived up to Heisman hype (226 total yards).

3. Michigan (1-0): In 33-17 victory over Florida, 14 of Gators’ points came on pick-sixes of Wilton Speight.

4. Wisconsin (1-0): Badgers face Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic at Camp Randall.

5. Iowa (1-0): They had no trouble with hyped Wyoming QB Josh Allen, picking him off twice.

6. Maryland (1-0): When a team goes to Austin and hangs half-a-hundred on the Longhorns, it’s time to pay attention. But Terps also got bad news: QB Tyrell Pigrome torn ACL.

7. Northwestern (1-0): QB Clayton Thorson (352 yards, two rushing TDs) led defeat of Nevada’s upset bid.

8. Michigan State (1-0): They’ll need QB Brian Lewerke to be sharp vs. Western Michigan.

9. Nebraska (1-0): The Huskers defense was roasted by Arkansas State QB Justice Hansen (415 yards). It better get better quickly, with a trip to Oregon on tap Saturday.

10. Indiana (0-1): Gave Ohio State a scare, leading 21-20 late in the third.

11. Purdue (0-1): New coach Jeff Brohm showed that his team will score in a 35-28 loss to Louisville.

12. Gophers (1-0): Scoring just 17 points against Buffalo exposed their biggest weakness: offensive line.

13. Rutgers (0-1): The Scarlet Knights, who hung with Washington, look improved.

14. Illinois (1-0): Needed a late blocked field goal to survive against Ball State.