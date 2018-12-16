Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who has caught 74 passes for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, was named the Gophers’ Bronko Nagurski Most Valuable Player on Sunday during the team’s banquet.

Johnson, a junior from Minneapolis, has six 100-yard receiving games this season, tying a single-season program record and helping the Gophers post a 6-6 record and earn a berth in the Quick Lane Bowl against Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 in Detroit. In his career, Johnson has 123 receptions (10th in school history), 1,930 yards (seventh) and 18 touchdowns (fourth).

Freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named the team’s most outstanding offensive player. Junior defensive end Carter Coughlin was honored as the outstanding defensive player. And senior long snapper Payton Jordahl was named outstanding special teams player.

The list of awards:

Bronko Nagurski Most Valuable Player: junior wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Bruce Smith Outstanding Offensive Player: freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

Carl Eller Outstanding Defensive Player: junior defensive end Carter Coughlin.

Bobby Bell Outstanding Special Teams Player: senior long snapper Payton Jordahl.

Outstanding Offensive Freshmen: wide receiver Rashad Bateman and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

Outstanding Defensive Freshmen: lineman Esezi Otomewo and cornerback Terell Smith.

Neil Fredenburg Outstanding Team Player: junior linebacker Thomas Barber.

R.T.B. Trust Award: junior defensive lineman Sam Renner and freshman offensive guard Blaise Andries.

Gary Tinsley Award for nekton mentality: senior safety Jacob Huff.

Tony Dungy Character and Community Service Award: sophomore wide receiver/quarterback Seth Green.

Paul Giel Sportsmanship Award: senior kicker Emmit Carpenter.

Butch Nash Scholar-Athlete Award: Jordahl, senior defensive lineman Gary Moore and senior center Jared Weyler.

Bob McNamara Gopher Elite Award: freshman offensive guard Curtis Dunlap Jr.

Trench Award: Weyler and Coughlin.

Quad Team Member Award (special teams): sophomore defensive back Justus Harris, freshman defensive back Jordan Howden, senior linebacker Julian Huff, freshman linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and sophomore defensive back Calvin Swenson.

Steak Award (top scout team players): freshman tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, freshman defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu and freshman running back Preston Jelen.

Senior Captain Award: Colton Beebe, Carpenter, Blake Cashman, Bronson Dovich, Jonathan Femi-Cole, Jerry Gibson, Donnell Greene, Jacob Huff, Julian Huff, Jordahl, Moore, Matt Morse, Quinn Oseland, Antonio Shenault, Rodney Smith, Weyler.