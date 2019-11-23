vs. Montana State, 2 p.m. at Williams Arena • 96.7-FM

U to get first look at Montana St. ever

Minnesota update: The Gophers have won three straight since dropping their opener to Missouri State. That includes an 80-66 victory over previously unbeaten Arizona State on Sunday, which came into the game ranked No. 19. Junior F Destiny Pitts had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the game. Junior G Gadiva Hubbard had 20 points, and senior F Taiye Bello (nine points, 11 rebounds) missed her third straight double-double by a point. Five Gophers are averaging in double figures in scoring — Pitts (14.8), Bello (13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds), G Jasmine Brunson (11.8), G Jasmine Powell (11.3) and Hubbard (11.0).

Montana State update: The Bobcats (3-1) suffered their first loss, a 10-point setback at South Dakota State — an NCAA Sweet 16 team last season — on Thursday and play Minnesota for the first time ever. Montana State is led by senior F Fallyn Freije (10.3 points), freshman G Darian White (10.0) and junior G Tori Martell (10.0). Senior F Martha Kuderer, who starts and averages 9.5 points, played at Chanhassen High School. She is one of four Minnesotans on the roster, including sophomore F Gabby Mocchi (Champlin Park), freshman F Kenzie Stumne (Forest Lake) and freshman G Sidney Zieske (Waconia).

Kent Youngblood