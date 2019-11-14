Noon vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Williams Arena • No TV, 96.7-FM

Balanced U seeks second win

Gophers update: Minnesota bounced back from a season-opening loss to Missouri State with a 90-58 win over Vermont. Four players scored in double figures: freshman Jasmine Powell (19), Destiny Pitts (16), Taiye Bello (14 points and 10 rebounds) and Gadiva Hubbard (12). … The Gophers got national letters of intent from Racine (Wis.) Lutheran guard Caroline Strande and New Berlin (Wis.) Eisenhower post Erin Hedman.

Panthers update: Wisconsin-Milwaukee is also 1-1 after a 13-point loss at Purdue on Sunday. The Panthers are led by senior G Jamie Reit (15.5). There are two Minnesotans on the Panthers roster — sophomore G Megan Walstad (Eastview High School) and senior F Lizzie Odegard (Minnetonka H.S.).

Kent Youngblood