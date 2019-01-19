At Michigan State — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday.

BTN, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM both nights

U goes for fourth win in a row

Preview: The Gophers (9-8-4, 6-3-3 Big Ten) are in second place in the conference standings, two points behind Ohio State, and on a three-game winning streak. Michigan State (7-12-3, 3-7-2-1) split the series with the host Gophers in November.

Three stars: The Gophers have three nominees — junior goaltender Mat Robson, junior forward Rem Pitlick and senior forward Tyler Sheehy — among the 83 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award. Robson is the conference’s top full-time goaltender (2.39 goals-against average, .931 save percentage), Pitlick leads the Gophers in scoring (22 points) and Sheehy is the Gophers active leading scorer (126 points in 132 games).

Stating his case: Junior forward Taro Hirose, the Spartans’ only Hobey Award nominee, leads the nation in points (35) and assists (24).

Megan Ryan