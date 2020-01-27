GAME RECAP
Impact player
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
The senior guard scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, to go with eight assists and just one turnover in 34 minutes Sunday against the Gophers.
By the numbers
5-for-28 Gophers’ shooting from three-point range Sunday against Michigan State.
34-20 Spartans’ edge in points in the paint.
34:03 Michigan State’s time with the lead against Minnesota.
2013 Last time the Gophers defeated the Spartans at Williams Arena.
MARCUS FULLER
