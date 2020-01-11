GOPHERS gameday

Noon Sunday vs. Michigan • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network • 103.5-FM

U won’t mourn the Beilein era

Preview: Gophers coach Richard Pitino was probably as happy as anyone to see John Beilein leave college basketball for the NBA. Beilein had beaten a lot of Big Ten opponents as Michigan’s coach, but he really owned Minnesota, with an 18-4 record and one loss in the past 15 games. The last time the Gophers (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) beat Michigan was 83-78 in overtime at home in 2017. Juwan Howard will make his first trip to Williams Arena as a head coach. Howard last played at the Barn with Michigan in a 70-58 loss on Jan. 20, 1994. His No. 19 Wolverines (11-4, 2-2) are looking to keep their momentum going after Zavier Simpson’s 22 points led them to Thursday’s 84-78 double-overtime win against Purdue at home.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu is staking his claim as the Big Ten’s top big man. Oturu is the only player in Division I basketball averaging at least 19 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and shooting 60% from the field. He has six 20-point, 10-rebound games this season, including 22 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday’s 74-58 loss at Michigan State. Michigan senior center Jon Teske is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks in his past four games, which included 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks vs. Purdue.

Numbers: The Wolverines have given up some big games to opposing post players this season. Iowa’s Luka Garza had 44 points in a Dec. 6 loss, and Purdue’s Trevion Williams had 36 points and 20 rebounds on Thursday.Marcus Fuller