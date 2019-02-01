7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci • FSN Plus both nights; 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Gophers try to get on track

Preview: The Gophers (10-11-4, 7-6-3 Big Ten) fell to third in the Big Ten after a split with Wisconsin last weekend and now trail first-place Ohio State by five points. Minnesota takes on fourth-place Michigan (9-10-6, 5-6-4-2) at 3M Arena at Mariucci to begin the last full month of the season.

Players to watch: Gophers winger Tyler Sheehy earned the conference’s first star and NCAA’s second star this week after recording seven points against Wisconsin. The senior has points in 15 of the past 16 games and is tied for third among the active points leaders in the NCAA with 135 in 136 games. Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes leads his team with 23 points (three goals, 20 assists). He ranks third in the nation at 0.95 assists per game and fifth in points per game for defensemen at 1.10.

Power play clicking: The Gophers’ power play leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth in the country at 25.8 percent (23-for-89). The team had three power-play goals in each game against Wisconsin last week and has tallied a goal with the man advantage in each of the past five games, and eight of the past 10.

