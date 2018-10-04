Can the Gophers even their Big Ten record at 1-1 after being humbled in their Big Ten opener at Maryland. here's everything you need to follow the Gophers-Hawkeyes game at TCF Bank Stadium.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: BTN

Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM Ch. 195, Sirius Ch. 94, Streaming Ch. 957

Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King | Box office

Scouting report: Get to know Iowa

Randy Johnson's game prediction

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Team statistics: Gophers | Iowa

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Iowa

Latest Iowa news and national rankings

Latest Gophers news and national rankings

Coach P. J. Fleck

College football scoreboard and schedule

Big Ten scoreboard and schedule