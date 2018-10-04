Can the Gophers even their Big Ten record at 1-1 after being humbled in their Big Ten opener at Maryland. here's everything you need to follow the Gophers-Hawkeyes game at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM Ch. 195, Sirius Ch. 94, Streaming Ch. 957
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King | Box office
Scouting report: Get to know Iowa
Randy Johnson's game prediction
Team statistics: Gophers | Iowa
Latest Iowa news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
