Here's all of the information for following Saturday's Big Ten opener in which the Gophers travel to Maryland to put their 3-0 record on the line against the Terrapins.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
Television: BTN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM Ch. 195, Streaming Ch. 977
Scouting report: Get to know Maryland
Randy Johnson's game prediction
Team statistics: Gophers | Maryland
Latest Maryland news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Defending champ Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarterfinals
St. Petersburg Open defending champion Damir Dzumhur reached the quarterfinals by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.
Wolves
In Butler saga, battles playing out on social media for all to see
The last 24 hours offered a bounty of material for fans to digest and unravel in the wake of Jimmy Butler requesting a trade from the Timberwolves.
Sports
Live: Follow the Gophers-Maryland Big Ten opener here
Get the latest from social media on Saturday's Big Ten opener as the Gophers try to improve their record to 4-0 in their first road game of the 2018 season.
Vikings
Mailbag: Tom Johnson's role in Vikings defense, Treadwell's future and more
Johnson will have a more limited role than in the past as the Vikings continue to refine their rotation on the defensive line.
Gophers
Big Ten title hopes take hit with out-of-conference losses
Less than a month into the college football season, the results haven't been particularly good for the Big Ten.Traditional powers Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State…