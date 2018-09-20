Here's all of the information for following Saturday's Big Ten opener in which the Gophers travel to Maryland to put their 3-0 record on the line against the Terrapins.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: BTN

Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM Ch. 195, Streaming Ch. 977

Scouting report: Get to know Maryland

Randy Johnson's game prediction

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Antoine Winfield Jr.

Team statistics: Gophers | Maryland

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Maryland

Latest Maryland news and national rankings

Latest Gophers news and national rankings

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Coach P. J. Fleck

College football scoreboard and schedule

Big Ten scoreboard and schedule

 