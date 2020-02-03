– The Gophers men’s hockey team continued its post-Christmas surge with a 4-2 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Gophers, who completed their second consecutive Big Ten series sweep, have won a season-best five games in a row and seven of their past eight to move into a three-way tie for third place in the Big Ten. Five teams are all within one point of each other.

Four weeks remain in the regular season, and three of the Gophers’ series will be against teams in the Big Ten’s top five.

The Gophers outscored Wisconsin 10-4 over the two games, just like they did last weekend against Ohio State.

“We pushed back tonight and it was a real a real hockey game,” coach Bob Motzko said in an interview on the Gophers Radio Network. “I liked how we played defensively, and we got timely goals.”

For only the second time in the past 17 seasons, the Gophers held their border rival without a victory in their regular-season matchups. The Gophers had three victories and a tie this season against Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers 17-8.

Bryce Brodzinski, Robbie Stucker, Sammy Walker and Scott Reedy scored for the Gophers.

“I thought Sammy Walker had his best game of the year,” Motzko said. “That was the jump we saw so many times last year.”

Jared Moe made 25 saves.