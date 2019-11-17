Penn State scored the final five goals of the game to defeat the Gophers hockey team 6-3 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci and sweep the Big Ten series.

Minnesota, after losing 8-2 in the opener, led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 early in the second. But the Nittany Lions, who came in averaging 4.6 goals per game — third most in Division I hockey — got their offense rolling eventually.

Nate Sucese scored two goals for Penn State and Clayton Phillips, a junior defenseman from Edina who transferred from Minnesota, got the eventual game-winner at 3:51 of the third.

“The mistakes we made were glaring,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “… And some of those shots needed to be saved. I rarely would say anything, but our guys had an effort tonight that needed a better game from back there.”

.The Gophers (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2 Big Ten) led 2-0 after the opening period on goals by Scott Reedy, on a power play, and Cullen Munson. Sampo Ranta made it 3-1 early in the second. But Liam Folkes scored 14 seconds later for Penn State (9-2, 5-1)..

Freshman Jared Moe had 25 saves for the Gophers, Peyton Jones 35 for Penn State.