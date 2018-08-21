Trying to bounce back from a four-win conference record last season, the Gophers men’s basketball team opens Big Ten play with early December games against Ohio State and Nebraska this year.

The Big Ten schedule was released Tuesday afternoon with a 20-game conference slate (10 home, 10 road) for each team for the first time. Minnesota opens league play Dec. 2 at Ohio State, followed by Dec. 5 home conference opener against Nebraska.

After New Year’s Day, the Gophers pick up conference play again, traveling to Madison on Jan. 3 to play Wisconsin. Two home games follow against Maryland on Jan. 8 and Rutgers on Jan. 12.

Seven opponents will be faced twice: Illinois (Jan. 30 at home and Jan. 16 on the road), Maryland (Jan. 8 at home and March 8 on the road), Michigan (Jan. 22 on the road and Feb. 21 at home), Nebraska (Dec. 5 at home and Feb. 13 on the road), Purdue (Feb. 3 on the road and March 5 at home), Rutgers (Jan. 12 at home and Feb. 24 on the road) and Wisconsin (Jan. 2 on the road and Feb. 6 at home).

Three schools will travel to the Barn for their only meeting against the Gophers: Indiana (Feb. 16), Iowa (Jan. 27) and Penn State (Jan. 19). Minnesota will visit Michigan State (Feb. 9), Northwestern (Feb. 28) and Ohio State (Dec. 2) for their only matchups. Times will be announced at a later date.

Gophers men’s basketball Big Ten schedule

Dec. 2 (Sun.) at Ohio State

Dec. 5 (Wed.) vs. Nebraska

Jan. 3 (Thu.) at Wisconsin

Jan. 8 (Tue.) vs. Maryland

Jan. 12 (Sat.) vs. Rutgers

Jan. 16 (Wed.) at Illinois

Jan. 19 (Sat.) vs. Penn State

Jan. 22 (Tue.) at Michigan

Jan. 27 (Sun.) vs. Iowa

Jan. 30 (Wed.) vs. Illinois

Feb. 3 (Sun.) at Purdue

Feb. 6 (Wed.) vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 9 (Sat.) at Michigan State

Feb. 13 (Wed.) at Nebraska

Feb. 16 (Sat.) vs. Indiana

Feb. 21 (Thu.) vs. Michigan

Feb. 24 (Sun.) at Rutgers

Feb. 28 (Thu.) at Northwestern

March 5 (Tue.) vs. Purdue

March 8 (Fri.) at Maryland

March 13 (Wed.) Big Ten tournament begins in Chicago