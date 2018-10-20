The Gophers men's basketball team is a few weeks away from the start of the regular season, but their first true test will come Saturday in a secret scrimmage at Creighton in Omaha.

Aside from being a chance for Minnesota to compete against an opponent other than teammates in practice, it is expected to be the U's first look at big man Eric Curry in more than a year.

The 6-9, 240-pound redshirt sophomore could be fully cleared to play in the scrimmage, sources with direct knowledge told the Star Tribune. Last August, Curry tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in a pickup game before the fall semester forcing him to miss the 2017-18 season.

Curry made a full recovery and was ready to be cleared, but a calf strain caused him to be sidelined for the start of practice this season.

Marcus Fuller

U women to scrimmage

The Gophers women's basketball team will hold its Maroon and Gold Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

First-year coach Lindsay Whalen's team will play a male scout team they regularly face in practice.

Several of Whalen's former Lynx teammates will make an appearance and, after the game and competitive drills, Whalen and her players will sign autographs. The event is free and open to the public.

Etc.

•The Gophers men's hockey team will play Trinity Western University of Langley, British Columbia, at 7 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in an exhibition game.

•Gophers senior Kelly Pannek and five alumnae — Megan Bozek, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Amanda Kessel and Gigi Marvin — were named to the U.S. team for the Four Nations Cup at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon from Nov. 6-10.

•Jackson Allen of the Gophers men's tennis team defeated top seed Aleksandre Bakshi of Oklahoma 6-4, 6-4 on the second round of ITA Regional in Tulsa, Okla. Bakshri is ranked No. 16 nationally Altogether Minnesota players won nine singles matches and one doubles match on the first day of play; they will have four singles players and three doubles teams in the round of 32 on Saturday.

•Seniors Tyler Sheehy of the Gophers men's hockey and Temi Ogunrinde of the women's track and field team recently received the university's Patty Berg and Henry Williams Legacy Awards, given annually to recognize an outstanding male and female student-athlete.