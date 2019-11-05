Saturday vs. Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Sanford Pentagon will feel like a homecourt advantage for the Gophers, playing only four hours from the Twin Cities. But this will be Minnesota’s first true test, playing a Sooners team picked to be a surprise in the Big 12.

Nov. 12 at Butler

The Gavitt Tipoff Games features the Big Ten vs. the Big East. This matchup in Indianapolis has an intriguing point guard battle between Butler’s All-Big East senior Kamar Baldwin vs. Gophers sophomore Marcus Carr.

Dec. 2 vs. Clemson

A week before opening the early Big Ten schedule, the Gophers play host to the Tigers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Playing well here could give the Gophers momentum going into their conference opener Dec. 9 at Iowa.

Ballard

Dec. 21 vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa, Okla.

This could be the toughest nonconference game for the Gophers. Six days after playing host to Ohio State, the Gophers play a potential NCAA tourney team in the Cowboys at a neutral site that will feel more like a hostile road environment.

Dec. 28 vs. Florida International

For the first time since taking the Gophers job in 2013, Richard Pitino will play his former program, FIU. The Panthers went 20-14 and set a school record for scoring last season under current coach Jeremy Ballard.