The Gophers men's basketball team overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Stella Azzurra Academy 84-79 on Wednesday, opening a foreign tour in Rome.

"That was good competition for us," coach Richard Pitino said on a team-produced video after the game.

"We haven't practiced in a while, touring around the city, but it was fun to get that competitive feeling back."

Sophomores Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu are the only two starters returning from a 22-win team that reached the NCAA tournament second round.

The U's trip to Italy is a chance to see which newcomers could fill major roles as the team tries to replace Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy.

Tuesday's starting lineup included transfers Marcus Carr (from Pittsburgh), Payton Willis (Vanderbilt) and Alihan Demir (Drexel).

Four starters scored in double figures, but the 6-4 Willis and Demir were the most impressive of the newcomers.

Willis scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back threes after Minnesota faced a 75-73 deficit with under three minutes left.

Demir had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Willis and Oturu combined for all of their team's points during a 9-0 run that sealed the win.

"It was good for us," Pitino said. "We're kind of starting over with seven new guys.

"... Offensively, we've got a pretty good team. Defensively, we've got a ways to go."

MARCUS FULLER

Etc.

•Blake Onkka of Prior Lake was the medalist with a 70 in U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional qualifying at Dellwood Country Club. Also advancing, all with 71s, were Troy Johnson of Maple Grove, Jesse Larson of Shakopee and Brian Moores of Dellwood.

•Paige McCullough of Maple Grove was the medalist and lone qualifier in U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur sectional qualifying at Dellwood. She shot a 74.

•The Gophers men's golf team announced its 2019-20 schedule, which will begin with the Gopher Invitational Sept. 8-9 at Windsong Farm Golf Club. Eleven of the 14 teams in that field competed in the NCAA tournament.

•Minnesota-Crookston named Kyle Halfpop its women's soccer coach. He was the assistant at Sioux Falls the past three seasons.

•Minnesota State Mankato named Luke Regner, a native of St. Peter, Minn., its director of men's hockey operations. He held a similar position at Robert Morris the past two seasons.