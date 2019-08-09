Isaiah Ihnen and Tre' Williams, the top two recruits in the Gophers' 2019 recruiting class, scored 19 points each in 108-68 win over Tuscan Select on Thursday night in Florence. The Gophers are 2-0 on their foreign tour in Italy.

The Gophers jumped out to a 31-11 lead after the first quarter.

"The best part was we got to play a lot of the young guys," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "I thought it was a good confidence builder for Isaiah, because he hasn't played with our guys for a while."

Ihnen, a 6-9 forward didn't join the team until late July after competing with Germany in the U20 European Championships, scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half. He also had four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 23 minutes.

"You can tell he's getting more comfortable," Pitino said.

The 6-5 Williams, from Dallas, scored 12 points in the second half, and had a team-best eight rebounds.

Marcus Fuller

Al Shaver's wife dies

Shirley Shaver died Tuesday in Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, at age 88. She was the wife of former North Stars play-by-play announcer Al Shaver and the mother of Gophers men's hockey play-by-play broadcaster Wally Shaver.

She is survived by her husband and five children. Al Shaver, 90, called North Stars games during their entire stay in Minnesota (1967-93).

St. John's ranked No. 3

Three MIAC football teams are ranked among the nation's top 10 teams in the D3football.com preseason top 25 poll released Thursday.

St. John's, the defending conference champion, is ranked No. 3 in the nation, behind top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor and No. 2 Mount Union.

St. Thomas is No. 7 in the poll, Bethel No. 10.

Etc.

• The Gophers football team garnered its 24th commitment from the 2020 class when Danny Striggow, a Long Lake native and Orono High School player, announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-4, 220-pound defensive end is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

• Former Gopher Sean Donnelly earned a bronze medal in the men's hammer throw at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with a throw of 243 feet, 6 inches.

• Jalen Suggs, a five-star senior guard at Minnehaha Academy, and Paige Bueckers, a Hopkins senior guard, were named the Stephen Curry camp's outstanding male and female players. Curry's camp in the Bay Area featured 25 of the top boys in the Class of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

• Sisters Stephanie and Leah Herzog won the MGA Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Elk River Golf Course, shooting a 2-under 70 the second round for a 141 total. Megan and Emma Welch, also sisters, finished second, two shots back.

• Coon Rapids-Andover lost 3-1 to Johnston, Iowa, in the winners' bracket final of the Little League Midwest Regional in Westfield, Ind. Drew Law struck out 15 for the Minnesota team in 5⅓ innings and had an RBI single in the first. Coon Rapids-Andover will play Webb City, Mo., at 10 a.m. Friday.

• The St. Paul Saints acquired pitcher Tanner Kiest from the Milwaukee Milkmen in exchange for two players to be named and the reversionary rights to catcher Adrien Nieto.