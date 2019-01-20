How the Gophers remained in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid after a 27-point loss earlier in the week at Illinois said a lot about what they accomplished before that debacle.

Wins against four Power Five opponents in nonconference to go with Wisconsin and Nebraska were impressive.

After just one nasty defeat, though, Richard Pitino and his basketball team found themselves with heavy doubters about their tournament contention.

The road doesn’t get any easier from here, but the critics were silenced for one day.

For the second straight game, the Gophers faced a winless Big Ten team, but Dupree McBrayer’s free throw with 2.7 seconds left helped them escape with a 65-64 comeback victory Saturday night against Penn State at Williams Arena.

McBrayer, who lost his mother to a battle with cancer last month, was fouled hard after driving into the lane with seconds winding down. On a similar play a minute earlier, the senior guard was called for charging, but not this time.

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) dunked the ball with an and-one opportunity late in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday night. . ] Aaron Lavinsky ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team played the Penn State University Nittany Lions on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

After missing the first free throw, the New York native and co-captain calmly drilled the second for the go-ahead point. Penn State’s Lamar Stevens had one last opportunity for a game-winner on an inbounds after a full-court pass went out of bounds, but his baseline shot felt errant at the buzzer.

Jordan Murphy’s emphatic dunk off his own miss with 59.1 seconds left seemingly was going to be the exclamation point on a much-needed victory. Murphy, who finished with 19 points, 21 rebounds and six assists, committed a costly foul on the next possession.

Stevens, who led Penn State with 27 points, converted a three-point play to tie it 64-64, but it would end in regulation on a clutch free throw.

The Gophers (14-4, 4-3) desperately needed a bounce back victory after suffering arguably their worst loss under Pitino, who blamed himself for his team’s lack of energy and effort over the weekend.

Pitino’s players didn’t look motivated early Saturday to prove that blowout was a fluke. The Nittany Lions (7-12, 0-8) took a 20-10 advantage after a three-pointer from Stevens, who scored 17 points in the first half on 6-for-9 shooting.

Just when it seemed to be another potential meltdown, Minnesota charged back to get within a point twice, including after a jumper from Gabe Kalscheur for a 28-27 deficit late in the first half. After going cold again, though, Minnesota left the court down 38-30 at halftime with some jeers from the Barn’s top sections.

The second half was all about winning back the home crowd. Stevens opened with a three-point play to extend it to an 11-point Penn State lead, but Murphy finally responded to a power forward duel he was losing mightily for the first 25 minutes.

Murphy, Daniel Oturu and Eric Curry went to work inside to turn the tide in the frontcourt battle. The trio scored 20 of Minnesota’s first 22 points in the second half for a 52-51 lead on two free throws from Murphy with 8:41 to play.

Amir Coffey’s two free throws capped a 21-6 run to give the Gophers a 61-54 advantage, but the Nittany Lions showed why they had dominated the first half. They managed to tie it 61-61 with a 7-0 run after Stevens’ two free throws with 3:24 remaining.

When the Gophers were at their best this season, they were able to win at Wisconsin for the first time since 2009. The same Badgers showed Saturday how tough they can be in Madison by upsetting No. 2 Michigan, which hosts Minnesota on Tuesday in Ann Arbor.