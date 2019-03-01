GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Amir Coffey, Gophers
The 6-8 junior guard (above) scored 17 of his 31 points in the second half, to go with a career-high 12 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes against Northwestern.
By the NUMBERS
80 Minutes played by Coffey in the past two games.
14 Turnovers by Northwestern.
39-29 Rebounding edge for the Gophers.
12-for-19 Field-goal shooting for Coffey; the rest of the team shot 9-for-32.
MARCUS FULLER
