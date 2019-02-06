8 p.m. Wednesday vs. No. 19 Wisconsin • BTN, 100.3-FM

Gophers seeking rare sweep of Badgers

Preview: The Gophers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) are vying for their first season sweep of the Badgers (16-6, 8-3) since 2008-09. Their first victory in Madison in 10 years came on Jan. 3, a 59-52 win. Minnesota hasn’t won a road game since, falling at Illinois, Michigan and Purdue. Sunday’s loss came after the Gophers squandered a 13-point lead in the second half to fall 73-63 against the Boilermakers. … The Badgers enter the border battle rematch on a five-game win streak, including Friday’s 69-61 victory over No. 21 Maryland at the Kohl Center. Last month, Wisconsin suffered four losses in a five-game stretch before ending the skid with a 64-54 upset over then-No. 2 Michigan at home.

Players to watch: Gophers junior guard Amir Coffey, who had 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field at Purdue on Sunday, is averaging 21 points in his past three games and 19.2 points in Big Ten play this season. Coffey also hit a milestone vs. the Boilermakers by reaching 1,012 career points, putting him 40th on the program’s scoring list. … Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is averaging 17.3 points on 9-for-18 shooting from three-point range in his past three games, including 21 points vs. Maryland. Davison (Maple Grove), one of four Minnesotans on the Badgers roster, is shooting 46.5 percent (20-for-43) from beyond the arc in conference games.

Numbers: Wisconsin has won eight of the past nine games against the Gophers, including the past three meetings at Williams Arena. Minnesota’s last victory at home against the Badgers was 81-68 in Richard Pitino’s first season (2013-14).

