GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
The 6-6 senior guard scored 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting and going 8-for-10 from the foul line, including two free throws to seal the victory with 1.1 seconds left.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Nebraska’s shooting percentage in the game (24-for-48), including 13 layups.
35 Points in the paint for the Gophers, led by Daniel Oturu and Jordan Murphy.
11 Largest lead for the Gophers in the first half at 19-8.
7 Losses in a row for Nebraska before Wednesday night.
6 Losses in a row in Lincoln, Neb., for the Gophers.
8 Free throws by the Gophers, five of which they made, compared to 9-for-13 by Nebraska
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Williams scores 30, Clippers send Suns to 15th straight loss
Lou Williams scored 30 points, Danilo Gallinari added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Phoenix Suns 134-107 on Wednesday night in the teams' final game before the All-Star break.
Gophers
Pitino laments 'absolutely unfortunate' final moments in loss to Nebraska
James Palmer Jr.'s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left following a controversial call sealed the Cornhuskers' rare victory. "We deserved to win the game," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said.
Gophers
Gophers, Pitino react to late foul in Nebraska loss
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer talk after controversial ending in Wednesday's loss at Nebraska
Sports
Isner wins at New York Open for 1st victory of 2019
John Isner snapped a six-match losing streak, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the New York Open.
Wolves
Jokic tips in winner as Nuggets beat Kings 120-118
Ejected in the first half, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn't get to an in-person look at Isaiah Thomas' first 3-pointer in a Denver uniform. He also didn't watch from his usual vantage point as Nikola Jokic tipped in the winner.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.