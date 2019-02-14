GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

The 6-6 senior guard scored 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting and going 8-for-10 from the foul line, including two free throws to seal the victory with 1.1 seconds left.

BY THE NUMBERS

50 Nebraska’s shooting percentage in the game (24-for-48), including 13 layups.

35 Points in the paint for the Gophers, led by Daniel Oturu and Jordan Murphy.

11 Largest lead for the Gophers in the first half at 19-8.

7 Losses in a row for Nebraska before Wednesday night.

6 Losses in a row in Lincoln, Neb., for the Gophers.

8 Free throws by the Gophers, five of which they made, compared to 9-for-13 by Nebraska

MARCUS FULLER