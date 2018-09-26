Gophers men's basketball key dates

Tuesday: Was the first day of practice

Oct. 11: Big Ten Media Day in Chicago

Nov. 1: Exhibition game vs. Minn. Duluth at Williams Arena

Nov. 6: Opener, vs. Nebraska Omaha at Williams Arena

Nov. 30: U.S. Bank Stadium game, vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 2: Big Ten opener, at Ohio State

Dec. 5: Big Ten home opener, vs. Nebraska