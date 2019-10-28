7 p.m. Monday vs. Southwest Minnesota State • Williams Arena • No TV or radio

Preview: Seven Gophers newcomers make their debut Monday for Richard Pitino, who lost starters Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy from a 22-14 team that reached the NCAA tournament’s second round last season. This is the second warmup for the Gophers, who won 77-68 in overtime Oct. 19 at Iowa State. Pitino’s seventh season at the U opens Nov. 5 against Cleveland State at Williams Arena. Southwest Minnesota State, a Division II program in Marshall, was picked to finish 12th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Players to watch: Returning Gophers starters Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu and newcomers Marcus Carr and Payton Willis combined for 59 points in the Iowa State scrimmage. Kalscheur and Carr led the team with 17 points apiece. Oturu had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Mustangs junior guard Kenny Byers (10.2 ppg) and senior forward Michael Lee (9.2 ppg) are their top returning scorers.

