3 p.m. Saturday vs. Florida International • Williams Arena

BTN, 100.3-FM

Pitino faces FIU

Preview: The Gophers (6-5) return after a week off, trying to keep their momentum going after back-to-back wins against Ohio State and Oklahoma State. The 86-66 win against the Cowboys in Tulsa was the first victory away from home in five games this season. Richard Pitino will coach against his former team for the first time. He led FIU to the program’s first winning season in more than a decade, going 18-14 in 2012-13. The Panthers are coached by Jeremy Ballard, who is 29-17 since the start of last season.

Players to watch: Gophers senior forward Michael Hurt played a season-high 27 minutes vs. Oklahoma State. Hurt and freshman Tre’ Williams helped replace injured junior starter Payton Willis (ankle). Seniors Devon Andrews (16.7 ppg) and Osasumwen Osaghae (13.4) are the top two scorers for the Panthers, who have won six in a row.

Numbers: The 6-9 Osaghae leads the country with 4.6 blocks per game. FIU also ranks first in Division I in blocks per game as a team with 7.6.

Marcus Fuller