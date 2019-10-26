OFFENSIVE MVP

Rodney Smith, Gophers

The senior running back ran for more than 100 yards in his fifth consecutive game and also broke the Gophers’ record for all-purpose yards while climbing to third on the all-time rushers list at 3,848 yards.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Coney Durr, Gophers

The sophomore cornerback returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown, just his third career interception and first this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,117 The Gophers’ record for all-purpose yards after Smith broke Darrell Thompson’s 30-year-old record.

1904 The last year the Gophers scored 28 or more points in their first eight games.

3 Offensive touchdowns the Gophers defense has allowed the past four games, all in the fourth quarter of blowout wins.