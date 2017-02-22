Gallery: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon reacts after Maryland was called for a foul during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in College Park, Md. Minnesota won 89-75.

COLLEGE PARK, MD - Maryland’s student section went from standing and waving quickly to silence when Gophers guard Akeem Springs opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers Wednesday night.

It was the same way the game started for Springs, who had 10 of his team’s first 12 points.

Much like there first four Big Ten road wins this season, the Gophers jumped out with hot start to silence the opposing crowd. And they kept them quiet.

The Gophers likely sealed their first NCAA tournament bid since 2013 with a sixth straight victory and ninth Big Ten win this year Wednesday in a 89-75 victory over No. 24 Maryland at the XFNITY Center.

Springs, a senior captain, finished with 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range for the Gophers, who won win their fifth conference road game for the first time since 1981-82.

It was the second victory this season for Minnesota (21-7, 9-6) against a ranked Big Ten opponent on the road, which had only happened once in the program’s history in 1996-97.

Fourth-year coach Richard Pitino’s team defeated No. 15 Purdue 91-82 in overtime Jan. 1 in West Lafayette, Ind. That still might be his best win this season, but this was definitely more important.

The Gophers entered Wednesday’s game with a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rank No. 21 and No. 15 Strength of Schedule.

The Terrapins (22-6, 10-5), who likely fall out of the Big Ten title race with Purdue and Wisconsin, had a No. 18 RPI. That gives Minnesota a 6-5 record against teams in the RPI top-50.

Dupree McBrayer and Nate Mason led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Gophers, who scored 55 points in the second half on 54 percent shooting. Jordan Murphy had all of his 15 points in the second half, to go with eight rebounds.

Minnesota used 10-0 run in the first half to take a 27-21 lead after consecutive three-pointers from McBrayer and Mason.

In the first meeting, the Gophers led by 12 points in the first half, but they couldn’t stop the Terrapins three-point shooting barrage in the second half in a 85-78 loss Jan. 28 at Williams Arena.

Pitino couldn’t get his team to figure out Maryland’s screen and roll action in the first half Wednesday to fall behind 35-34 at halftime.

But just like the Gophers did in wins at Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois and Rutgers, they withstood an early push from the home team and took control.

Mason’s layup midway through the second half made it 61-56. Pitino had to bench his rim protector Reggie Lynch after a fourth foul with 9:43 remaining. But the Gophers were able to play without Lynch for the last 9:46 and overtime in an 83-78 win Sunday against Michigan.

Eric Curry played well replacing Lynch at center against the Wolverines. The 6-foot-9 freshman made a clutch play Wednesday with a steal to set up a three-pointer from McBrayer for a 70-60 lead with 6:21 left.

Murphy, who was averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds in his previous four games, went scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting with one rebound in the first half. But Murphy’s second-half dunk fueled a 9-0 run.

Four minutes later, Murphy drew contact after a pump fake. He finished the basket and converted a free throw for a 75-62 lead, which was the exclamation point.

The Gophers blew an eight-point lead with 2 ½ minutes left Sunday and needed a fifth overtime game of the season to defeat Michigan. But they wouldn’t make the same mistake against the Terrapins.