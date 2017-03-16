Gallery: Middle Tennessee State's Brandon Walters and Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (22) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Jordan Murphy tries to shoot over Middle Tennessee's Reggie Upshaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee's Antwain Johnson (2) is hit in the face as he drives past Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Jordan Murphy tries to drive past Middle Tennessee's Reggie Upshaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee head coach Kermit Davis claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (22) tries to drive past Middle Tennessee State's Reggie Upshaw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee State's Reggie Upshaw shoots past Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Middle Tennessee State Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Amir Coffey passes around Middle Tennessee State's Tyrik Dixon and Aldonis Foote (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Jordan Murphy tries to draw a foul against Middle Tennessee State's Brandon Walters during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee State's Brandon Walters dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Middle Tennessee State Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Amir Coffey shoots past Middle Tennessee State's JaCorey Williams during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota's Jordan Murphy dunks past Middle Tennessee State's Giddy Potts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee State's JaCorey Williams celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Middle Tennessee State won 81-72.

Gallery: Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Middle Tennessee State Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Middle Tennessee State won 81-72.

Gallery: Middle Tennessee State's JaCorey Williams (22) and Tyrik Dixon (0) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.

– The Gophers, outplayed in every way for most of Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game, showed some fight against Middle Tennessee late in the second half, cutting the Blue Raiders' big lead to four.

But the Blue Raiders slammed the door on the comeback, winning comfortably at the end, 81-72.

Battling back to a four-point deficit, the No. 5 seed Gophers ultimately could not keep up with the hot-shooting, physical Blue Raiders down the stretch at the Bradley Center.

LaCorey Williams' free throw with 10:41 left in the first half gave Middle Tennessee a 60-44 lead as Jordan Murphy picked up his fourth foul.

Murphy, who had 10 of his 15 points in the first half, was one of several Gophers post players in foul trouble throughout the game.

Middle Tennessee State's Antwain Johnson goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Gophers (24-10) used a 14-2 run to cut their deficit to 62-58 after a three-point play from Eric Curry with 6:43 remaining. Amir Coffey, who finished with 17 points, scored seven points during the rally.

But the hero for the Blue Raiders in last year's upset over No. 2 seed Michigan State lifted them again Thursday. Reggie Upshaw had five straight points, including a three-pointer from the corner to end his team's three-minute scoring drought. Upshaw finished with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds.

Pitino showed his frustration being called for a technical foul with 1:22 left and his team trailing 74-65.

Dupree McBrayer had 16 points. But Nate Mason was held to just five points on 2-for-10 shooting for the Gophers, who were making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

Middle Tennessee (31-4) advances to play Saturday in the second round against Butler, which defeated Winthrop in the earlier game in Milwaukee.

Minnesota's major-turnaround season came to a quick end in the tournament.

Things were going exactly how the Gophers wanted to open Thursday's NCAA tournament first round game after a 7-0 start. Minnesota fans were on their feet after Reggie Lynch blocked a shot out of bounds.

But the momentum shifted quickly in favor of the Blue Raiders, who lead 37-31 at halftime.

Middle Tennessee missed its first five shots of the game, but Giddy Potts hit a three-pointer from the top of the key for his team's first basket.

Amir Coffey nailed his second three-pointer of the game for a 10-7 lead, but the Gophers went scoreless for more than four minutes.

Late in the first half, Edward Simpson's three gave MTSU its biggest lead 37-28 with under a minute left. Dupree McBrayer responded with a shot from beyond the arc to cut it to a six-point halftime deficit.

Jordan Murphy had 10 points and four rebounds for Minnesota in the first half. But leading scorer Nate Mason went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting. Lynch was limited to nine minutes after picking up two fouls early in the half.

Minnesota shot 38.5 percent from the field in the first half, while the Blue Raiders shot 50 percent.

The Blue Raiders came out of halftime confident and strong. With just over 15 minutes remaining, they took a 14-point lead.

The Gophers pushed back with seven minutes remaining, bringing the Minnesota fans in the Bradley Center back to life.