Gallery: Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and guard Zak Irvin (21) react during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) passes the ball as he is guarded by Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he wraps around him, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) dunks the ball past Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) shoots against Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) and center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) defends Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota guard Nate Mason (2) shoots past Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) goes to the basket against Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) and forward Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota guard Nate Mason (2) shoots past Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots in front of Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) collides with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) goes to the basket against Minnesota guard Nate Mason, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) fights for the ball with Michigan forward Mark Donnal (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino had no answers for Michigan’s hot shooting trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Gophers were able to slow down the eighth-seeded Wolverines enough to tie it in the second half, but Derrick Walton Jr. ended their comeback hopes in an 84-77 loss at the Verizon Center.

Walton Jr. finished with 29 points and nine assists and Moritz Wagner added 17 points for the Wolverines (23-11), who advanced to face the winner of Wisconsin-Northwestern in Sunday’s final.

After reaching their first semifinal since 2010, the Gophers (24-9) found themselves down 29-13 midway through the first half. The Wolverines, who shot 63 percent in the first half to lead 47-36 at halftime, showed no signs of fatigue playing for the third time in as many days.

Michigan’s players seemed to be on an emotional high after the drama and attention that followed their evacuation of a team plane that sild off the runway Wednesday. After arriving to Washington D.C. on Thursday morning, John Beilein’s team beat Illinois by 20 points and then upset top-seeded Purdue in overtime Friday.

Minnesota used a 19-6 run to tie it 55-55 after three straight three-pointers from Dupree McBrayer and Nate Mason midway through the second half. But the Wolverines never fell behind.

Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) fights for the ball with Michigan forward Mark Donnal (34) during the first half of the game.

Mason, who finished with 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, pulled the Gophers within 78-75 with 53 seconds remaining after two straight layups to cap a 6-0 run. But Walton hit four straight free throws to seal the win.

Jordan Murphy had 13 points and nine rebounds and McBrayer added 14 points for the Gophers, who are still expected to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

Senior captain Akeem Springs missed the game after suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury in Friday’s win against Michigan State.