Wisconsin defeated the Gophers 1-0 on Friday in a Big Ten women’s soccer match in Madison.

Dani Rhodes gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

The scoring play began when Lauren Rice, from midfield, chipped a long pass down the right side. Rhodes beat a Gophers player to the bouncing ball first, directed it forward with one touch, then caught up to the ball and with her right foot put the ball into the far corner.

Goalkeeper Maddie Nielsen of the Gophers (2-10-3, 1-5-1 Big Ten) had come out to cut the angle, but Rice got a low shot past her.

“My back line was on tonight, and it’s unfortunate they were able to get an early one past us,” Nielsen said. “We take positives and all the good things we’ve done moving forward.”

Nielsen made six saves, including a diving stop on a breakaway in the last minute. Wisconsin’s Jordyn Bloomer made three saves.

Midfielder Katie Duong generated a handful of offensive opportunities for the Gophers. She finished with two shots, one on goal.

The win keeps the Badgers (10-2-1, 6-0) alone in first place in the conference race.

Next the Gophers play two home games, facing Nebraska on Thursday and Iowa three days later.

Concordia wins

No. 7-ranked Concordia (St. Paul) defeated No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 at the Gangelhoff Center. Angela Young had 21 kills and Meg Schmidt 17 for the host Golden Bears (12-3, 6-1 NSIC). Jasmine Mulvihill led the Mustangs (11-4, 5-2) with 24 kills while Erin Fallert had 15 and Kennedy Brady 11.

Concordia hit .309, Southwest Minnesota State .275.

The match was the NCAA’s Division II showcase of the night, available on multiple social media sites.