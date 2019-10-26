Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko knows there are plenty of lessons his team must learn before it can reach the level he envisions for it.

“We’re still in our infancy yet with a young team to where we’re going,’’ Motzko said earlier in the week, previewing the home-and-home series against Minnesota Duluth. “It’s a great test for us.’’

Consider it a lesson learned the hard way Friday night as the two-time defending NCAA champion Bulldogs defeated the Gophers 5-2 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Minnesota Duluth, which entered the game a surprising 1-3, got a goal and two assists from All-America defenseman Scott Perunovich on its way to an efficient victory. Goalie Hunter Shepard made 18 saves.

Freshman Ben Meyers and sophomore Sammy Walker each had a goal and an assist for the Gophers (3-2), who hurt themselves with turnovers and couldn’t sustain pressure against the tenacious Bulldogs. Jack LaFontaine made 19 saves for Minnesota before being pulled for Justen Close late in the third period.

The teams finish the series Saturday night in Duluth.

MINNESOTA DULUTH 5, GOPHERS 2 Saturday: 7 p.m. at Minnesota Duluth • TV: Ch. 9 Plus, My9

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first when Perunovich, dominant with his puck movement all evening, sent a pass to Kobe Roth, who tipped the puck past LaFontaine.

The Gophers felt the pressure from UMD’s forecheck throughout the first period, and the Bulldogs created a couple of good scoring chances late, but LaFontaine stood tall to keep it a one-goal game.

With 3:06 left in the first the Gophers went on the power play when UMD’s Cole Koepke was called for tripping, but the Bulldogs killed the penalty, holding Minnesota to one shot on goal.

The Gophers began the second period with much more urgency. They got a quick rush in the first minute, but Sampo Ranta fired a shot wide of the net and then was denied by Shepard 30 seconds later. Walker then had a couple of chances around the two-minute mark. Through the first four minutes of the period, the Gophers were controlling play.

That, however, changed as the Bulldogs turned the momentum quickly.

Defenseman Nick Wolff blasted a shot from just inside the blue line that Brandon Puricelli tipped past LaFontaine at 7:24 for a 2-0 lead. The goal followed a stretch in which UMD had the Gophers pinned in their own end.

Minnesota went on a power play at 12:34 of the second when Quinn Olson was called for hooking, but Walker took a holding penalty 45 seconds later, ending the threat. The Bulldogs made the Gophers pay when Jackson Cates took a cross-ice pass from Perunovich and whistled the puck into the net for a 3-0 lead at 14:53.

The Gophers trimmed the lead to 3-1 with 11 seconds left in the second when Walker sent a short, backhand pass from behind the goal to Meyers, who slapped it past Shepard.

The Gophers made it interesting in the third when Walker took a pass from Meyers and beat Shepard to cut the lead to 3-2 at 8:36. Blake McLaughlin’s work along the boards started the play.

Minnesota Duluth answered at 9:45 of the third when Jade Miller won a puck battle and fed Koby Bender for the goal that made it 4-2.

Perunovich’s power-play goal with 4:49 left made it 5-2.