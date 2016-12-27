Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers center Reggie Lynch (22) fouled Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) in the second half at Williams Arena Tuesday December 27,2016 in Minneapolis, MN.

The Gophers men’s basketball team was favored by five points against Michigan State, a sign how far coach Richard Pitino’s program had come since an eight-win season last year.

This clearly wasn’t your typically talented Tom Izzo team, especially without injured freshman star Miles Bridges.

But the Gophers couldn’t stop freshman Nick Ward and blew a 14-point second half lead in a 75-74 overtime loss to the undermanned Spartans on Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Nate Mason missed an off-balance jumper just before the OT buzzer for the Gophers, who went to overtime with Michigan State for the third time since Pitino became coach.

The Gophers went up 73-72 in overtime on Dupree McBrayer’s two free throws with 33.8 seconds to go, and 72-71 on Bakary Konate’s layup off a missed three-pointer by Amir Coffey, but the Spartans had an answer each time. Eron Harris faked a jumper and went in for a layup to put the Spartans up 73-72, and Alvin Ellis III was fouled by Mason with 10.6 seconds left and made two free throws for the game’s final points. Ellis finished with 20 points.

Michigan State trailed 55-45 in the second half before scoring the next 10 points to tie the score. From there, neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.

Gophers forward Eric Curry (24) fouled Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) in the first half at Williams Arena on Tuesday night.

The Spartans took a three-point lead with 2:13 remaining in regulation, but Mason tied the score 66-66 by making one of two free throws with 45.5 seconds remaining.

Ward, Michigan State’s 6-8 freshman, went to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 with 28.3 seconds left when he was fouled away from the ball by Nate Mason. Ward had scored 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting, but he missed the front end, putting him at 5-for-12 from the line.

Coffey’s winning shot attempt missed the rim for the Gophers, and the teams went to overtime tied at 66-66.

Jordan Murphy pulled down 21 rebounds, becoming the first Gophers player with at least 20 rebounds in a game since Amir Coffey’s father, Richard Coffey, did it in 1987.

The Gophers finished 31-for-45 from the free-throw line. The Spartans were even worse, at 10-for-22, but Ellis made the final two that put Izzo’s team over the top.