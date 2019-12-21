noon vs. Lehigh • Williams Arena • no TV, 96.7 FM

Gophers update: The Gophers have won nine consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Missouri State, a team that is ranked 20th in the AP poll and is third in the RPI ratings. This is the final nonconference game before Big Ten play begins for the Gophers at Penn State on Dec. 28. Gophers G/F Destiny Pitts was named player of the week by both the Big Ten and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in victories over George Washington and Cal-Davis. Pitts leads the Gophers in scoring (15.6) and is shooting 45% from three-point range. F Taiye Bello is averaging a double-double — 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She has double-doubles in six of the team’s 10 games. She is one of just two Big Ten players averaging a double-double. G Gadiva Hubbard had a season-high 24 points vs. Cal-Davis last weekend. She is averaging 13.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks update: G Camryn Buhr leads the Mountain Hawks, who have six Minnesotans on their roster, in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (8.2). F Emma Grothaus, from Mahtomedi, is averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. G Hannah Hedstrom, from Minnetonka, leads the team in assists (26).

Numbers: Each team has played George Washington this season. The Gophers won at George Washington, 83-50, on Dec. 10. The Mountain Hawks defeated George Washington at home in Bethlehem, Pa., on Nov. 13, 59-53. Sue Troyan is in her 25th season as the Mountain Hawks coach and has a career record of 389-335. The Mountain Hawks were 21-10 last season.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD