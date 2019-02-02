Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who turned down an offer from West Virginia last month, will receive a one-year contract extension next week, pending Board of Regents approval.

Ciarrocca is already under contract for $720,000 this year, and the extension would guarantee him the same salary for 2020. The matter will come before the Regents’ Finance and Operations Committee next Thursday, according to University docket materials.

Ciarrocca, 53, arrived with Gophers coach P.J. Fleck from Western Michigan in 2017 and originally received a two-year deal worth $700,000 per season. Ciarrocca received a one-year extension and raise last year, increasing his salary to $710,000 for last season.

A Gophers offense that included up to eight freshmen starters, averaged 28.9 points per game, up from 22.1 in 2017. New West Virginia head coach Neal Brown tried luring away Ciarrocca last month, but the Gophers were able to keep the Pennsylvania native on their staff.