Gophers cornerback Kiondre Thomas has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a a source confirmed Monday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Arkansas native was a redshirt junior this past season and will be a graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility. After his 2016 redshirt year, Thomas played in 32 games, including all 13 this past season as part of a rotation at cornerback. Throughout his career, he amassed 75 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He was a three-star recruit in the Gophers’ 2016 class.

Additionally, the Gophers have awarded scholarships to redshirt freshman Peter Udoibok, redshirt junior quarterback/running back/special teams player Johnny Santaga and redshirt junior offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer. A source did not know the length of those scholarships but said this makes 15 walk-ons put on scholarship in 37 months.