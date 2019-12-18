One day after being named the Big Ten player of the week for the first time in her career, Gophers junior Destiny Pitts added another accolade.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday named her its Ann Meyers Drysdale women’s basketball national player of the week.

Pitts averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Gophers (9-1) went 2-0 last week to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Meyer highly regarded

Gophers junior righthander Max Meyer was named to Collegiate Baseball’s third preseason All-America team for the second year in a row.

He was 5-3 last season with a 2.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 76⅔ innings.

As a freshman, Meyer, a native of Woodbury, was primarily a reliever and tied the program record for saves with 16.

He was the ace of Team USA this past summer.

Earlier MLB.com ranked Meyer No. 24 on its list of the top 100 prospects for the 2020 draft.

Etc.

• Junior forward Jazmyn Solseth of Augsburg was named to the D3hoops.com’s national team of the week. She scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as the Auggies upset then No. 9 St. Thomas 69-65, ending the Auggies’ 36-game road losing streak to the Tommies going back to 1985.

• Four NSIC women’s soccer players were named to the NCAA Division II Scholar All-Region first team named by United Soccer Coaches. The honorees: forward Hannah Pederson and midfielder Haleigh Bares of Concordia (St. Paul), midfielder Alesha Duccini of Minnesota State Mankato and defender Tia Neuharth of Bemidji State.

• Three MIAC women’s soccer players made the Division III Scholar All-North/Central Region first team: forward Ashley St. Aubin of Augsburg, midfielder Kate Heimer of St. Thomas and forward Megan Thompson of St. Benedict. Defender Halvor Houg of St. Thomas made the first team on the men’s side.

• Jason Hoskins was promoted from football assistant at Upper Iowa to head coach.