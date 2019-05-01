One Gophers’ tenure might be over before it even began.

Defensive back Kelvin Clemmons joined the Gophers just this past January from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. And after going through spring ball, he’s already entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-1, 195-pound junior was a three-star recruit out of Florida and one of the top JUCO cornerbacks. He’s no longer listed on the Gophers' roster. He likely would have been a backup this season.

Last week, a source confirmed redshirt sophomore tight end Nathan Bursch intended to transfer. And along with freshman offensive lineman Jack York back in February, Clemmons makes for the third outgoing player in recent months.

Also, the Gophers came in No. 23 of CBS Sports top-25 rankings post spring practices. Check out the full list here.