The Gophers’ Jasmine Powell was chosen Big Ten co-freshman of the week in women’s basketball, sharing the honor with Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilliard, and forward Taiye Bello was placed on the Big Ten player of the week honor roll.
Powell averaged a team-high 17.7 points, as well as 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals per game while making the first three starts of her career last week.
Bello recorded double-doubles in all three games last week, averaging 14.3 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. She has posted double-doubles in four of her past five games and double-digit rebounds in five games in a row.
