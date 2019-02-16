Gophers sophomore point guard Isaiah Washington is sidelined for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana with a tailbone injury.
Washington tried to warm up with his teammates a couple hours before the game, but he was ruled out.
The 6-foot-1 New York native averages 4.7 points and a team-best 3.2 assists this season in 17.2 minutes off the bench, but Washington’s production has been reduced in conference play.
In the 61-62 loss Wednesday at Nebraska, Washington was limited to just two minutes. He played a combined 27 minutes and had four points on 2-for-9 shooting in losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State.
After missing two games with a calf soreness, redshirt sophomore big man Eric Curry will play Saturday against Indiana. Curry, who averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, started five games at center before his injury.
