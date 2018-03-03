GAME RECAP
Impact player
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
The 6-3 junior center scored 48 points, an Iowa and Big Ten tournament single-game record. She made 19 of 26 shots from the field, plus 10 of 12 free throws. She also had 15 rebounds.
By the NUMBERS
6 Bench points for the Gophers, all by Jessie Edwards.
17 Points scored off 19 Hawkeyes’ turnovers.
10 Lead changes in the game.
up next
Top-seeded Ohio State (25-6, 13-3), which won the Big Ten regular-season title and shredded Rutgers 82-57 in Friday’s quarterfinals. Buckeyes senior guard Kelsey Mitchell is the conference’s all-time leading scorer. Ohio State beat the Gophers 91-75 in Columbus on Jan. 4 when Mitchell had 21 points.
Staff reports
