7 p.m. vs. Iowa • No TV; 96.7-FM

Pitts won’t play against Hawkeyes

Gophers update: Minnesota is dealing with a four-game losing streak and G Destiny Pitts’ suspension. Pitts and Fs Taiye Bello and Kehinde Bello missed the Gophers’ 74-71 loss at Illinois on Sunday. Pitts will not play against Iowa. Both Bellos are back, but Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said Wednesday she wasn’t sure either would play against Iowa. … Hidden in that loss in Illinois was the strong play of freshmen Gs Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell. Scalia had 16 points and seven rebounds vs. the Illini, hitting three of seven three-pointers, including a long three that kick-started a late Gophers rally that cut a 12-point deficit to one with just over a minute remaining. Powell came off the bench to score 15 in that game, including the jumper that made it a one-point game with 1:11 left. G Gadiva Hubbard had 12 points in that game, while G Jasmine Brunson had 14.

Hawkeyes update: Iowa might be the biggest surprise in the Big Ten. Having lost player of the year F/C Megan Gustafson and F Hannah Stewart, the Hawkeyes were supposed to take a step back. But on the heels of back-to-back victories over No. 17 Maryland and No. 12 Indiana, Iowa made its first appearance in the Top 25 at No. 22. The Hawkeyes are led by G Kathleen Doyle, who has upped her scoring average from 12.0 last year to 18.1. She had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in Iowa’s 91-85 double-OT victory over Indiana. C Monika Czinano is averaging 15.4 points per game and G Makenzie Meyer 15.1.

Kent Youngblood