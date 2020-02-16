GAME RECAP
Impact player
Luka Garza, Iowa
The 6-foot-11 center scored 24 points on shooting 11-for-21 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.
By the NUMBERS
2015 The last time the Hawkeyes won at Williams Arena, 77-75 on Jan. 13.
32-20 Iowa outscored the Gophers in the paint.
9 Gophers losses this season by single digits.
10 Gophers turnovers in the second half, including five in the last five minutes.
Marcus Fuller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' NCAA hopes take a hit in painful 58-55 loss to Iowa
The team blew an eight-point lead with five minutes to play
Gophers
West sparks Missouri State to 71-58 win over Indiana State
Lamont West came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and Missouri State rolled to a 71-58 victory over Indiana State on Sunday.
Gophers
Scoggins: Crunch time became collapse time for Gophers in losst to Iowa
Over the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of Sunday's home loss, the Gophers showed their many flaws. And, with the team now 12th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten, it felt like a death knell.
Twins
Former star SS Fernandez dies at 57; Blue Jays hits leader
Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Gophers
Vaughn propels Rider to 79-63 victory over Quinnipiac
Dimencio Vaughn finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Rider breezed to a 79-63 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday.