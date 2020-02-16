GAME RECAP

Impact player

Luka Garza, Iowa

The 6-foot-11 center scored 24 points on shooting 11-for-21 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

By the NUMBERS

2015 The last time the Hawkeyes won at Williams Arena, 77-75 on Jan. 13.

32-20 Iowa outscored the Gophers in the paint.

9 Gophers losses this season by single digits.

10 Gophers turnovers in the second half, including five in the last five minutes.

Marcus Fuller