OFFENSIVE MVP: Nate Stanley, Iowa

The senior quarterback managed the Hawkeyes offense to a victory over a top-10 team. He threw for two touchdowns, totaling 173 yards and completing 14 of 23 passes.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Kristian Welch, Iowa

The senior linebacker made a game-high 11 tackles, including six solo. He also made one sack for a loss of eight yards and shared one other tackle for a loss. He broke up a pass as well in his first game back since Week 6.

BY THE NUMBERS

23 Made field goals for Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, a single-season school record, including a 27-yarder against the Gophers.

19 The season low points for the Gophers, who had scored 28 or more in each of their previous nine games.

1999 The last time the Gophers won at Kinnick Stadium. Floyd of Rosedale will also stay with Iowa for the fifth consecutive year.