GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jordan Murphy, Gophers
The senior forward had 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting and 11 rebounds Sunday against Iowa. Murphy also tied his career best with six assists and recorded two blocks.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Years since the Gophers beat Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season.
65.6 Minnesota’s shooting percentage in the first half Sunday.
65 Total points combined for Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey and Gabe Kalscheur.
Marcus Fuller
