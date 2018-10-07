OFFENSIVE MVP

Nate Stanley, Iowa

The junior quarterback from Menomonie, Wis., completed 23 of 39 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He was especially efficient on third down, when he went 10-for-16 for 198 yards and two TDs, including a 60-yard strike to a wide-open Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 14-0 lead.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Anthony Nelson, Iowa

The junior defensive end was too much for the Gophers to handle. He had three sacks, all in the first half, and finished with five tackles.

BY THE NUMBERS

14-4 Iowa’s record in the past 18 games against the Gophers.

3-for-13 The Gophers performance on third down (3-for-11) and fourth down (0-for-20). Iowa was 12-for-21 combined on those downs.

26:43 The Gophers’ time of possession, marking the first time this season that they had the ball less than their opponent. Iowa had it for 33:17.

Randy Johnson