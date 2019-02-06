U women’s gameday 6 p.m. at Indiana No TV, 96.7-FM
U going for three in row vs. Hoosiers
Preview: The Gophers (15-7, 4-7 Big Ten) are coming off a 60-46 come-from-behind victory over Big Ten co-leader Rutgers on Sunday at Williams Arena. The Gophers outscored the Scarlet Knights 43-23 in the second half to rally for their second victory in four days. Indiana (17-6, 6-5) is coming off an 82-78 victory at Nebraska on Sunday. The Hoosiers, who started the season 14-1, had won just three of their previous eight games. The Hoosiers have beaten the Gophers three consecutive times including 82-70 at Williams Arena last season. The Gophers have lost three straight games at Assembly Hall. The game will be streamed live on BTN Plus.
Players to watch: Gophers F Taiye Bello, pictured, had a career-high 21 rebounds (tied for sixth-most in program history) on Sunday. She is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game — third-best in Division I this season. G Jasmine Brunson, who is averaging 7.7 points per game, has scored 27 in the Gophers past two games. G Ali Patberg, a 5-11 junior, leads the Hoosiers in scoring (15.7 points per game). G Jaelynn Penn, a 5-10 sophomore, is averaging 13.7. F Brenna Wise, a 6-0 junior, is averaging 12.7 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. Wise is fourth in Division I in free-throw percentage (92.6).
Numbers: The Gophers are 4-3 on the road this season while the Hoosiers are 9-2 at home. The Hoosiers need three victories for their fourth consecutive 20-victory season.
JOEL RIPPEL
